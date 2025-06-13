Left Menu

Federal Court Halts Trump’s Voting Restrictions Executive Order

A federal judge blocked parts of Trump's executive order imposing restrictions on federal elections, including requiring proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration. The ruling underscores the unconstitutionality of certain presidential mandates over state-managed voting processes, asserting Congress's authority on election requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:12 IST
In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has temporarily halted key elements of former President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to overhaul federal election procedures. The judicial order notably prevents the enforcement of measures demanding proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and prohibiting states from counting mail-in ballots received post-Election Day.

This move comes amid ongoing legal battles initiated by 19 Democratic-led states contesting Trump's authority to impose changes on state-administered elections. U.S. District Judge Denise Casper concluded that several components of the executive order were likely unconstitutional, emphasizing that the U.S. Constitution does not endow the president with specific election-related powers.

Despite ongoing disputes, the White House continues to advocate for what it terms 'election integrity,' maintaining hope for eventual legal success. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders argue that the ruling protects state sovereignty in managing elections, standing as a rebuke against baseless claims of extensive voter fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

