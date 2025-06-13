Left Menu

Bihar on Brink of Change: Prashant Kishor and Chirag Paswan Gear Up for Assembly Elections

Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj highlights a demand for change in Bihar, with education and employment topping citizens' agendas. Chirag Paswan announces candidacy for 243 seats, aiming to bolster the NDA alliance. The upcoming Bihar Assembly polls stir debates over seat-sharing and political shift.

Bihar on Brink of Change: Prashant Kishor and Chirag Paswan Gear Up for Assembly Elections
Bihar stands on the verge of significant political transformation, according to Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor. He revealed that over 60% of Bihar's population is craving change, mainly focusing on better education and employment opportunities for their children, as they grow weary of ongoing hardships due to poverty and limited political choices.

Addressing a public rally in Wazirganj, Gaya, Kishor asserted that Bihar needs new political options to move forward, away from former leadership fears associated with figures like Lalu Prasad Yadav and the BJP. The Jan Suraaj movement aims to provide these fresh choices amid the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, leading the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), announced his candidacy to support the NDA in all 243 assembly seats. Paswan, who spoke at a gathering in Arrah, articulated his intent to fortify the NDA's position, sparking discourse about seat-sharing dynamics within the alliance.

