Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Move Against Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed the execution of 'Operation Rising Lion,' a military offensive against Iran aiming to dismantle its nuclear capabilities. Initially authorized in November 2024, the operation addressed Iran's accelerated nuclear development after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's assassination and amid internal coalition tensions.
On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed details about 'Operation Rising Lion,' a military intervention targeting Iran's nuclear capabilities. Originally authorized in November 2024, the operation was rescheduled from its April 2025 target due to strategic considerations.
Netanyahu confirmed the offensive's success in weakening Iran's nuclear infrastructure and emphasized the importance of combating Iran's nuclear ambitions, following intelligence that indicated potential progress towards weaponization.
While dealing with internal political challenges and criticism, Netanyahu underscored the existential threat Iran poses, urging Israeli citizens to remain vigilant amidst potential retaliation.
