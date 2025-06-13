Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Move Against Iran

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed details about 'Operation Rising Lion,' a military intervention targeting Iran's nuclear capabilities. Originally authorized in November 2024, the operation was rescheduled from its April 2025 target due to strategic considerations.

Netanyahu confirmed the offensive's success in weakening Iran's nuclear infrastructure and emphasized the importance of combating Iran's nuclear ambitions, following intelligence that indicated potential progress towards weaponization.

While dealing with internal political challenges and criticism, Netanyahu underscored the existential threat Iran poses, urging Israeli citizens to remain vigilant amidst potential retaliation.