Iran Vows Retaliation Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a solemn vow of retaliation for recent Israeli attacks, as tensions between the two nations escalate. His recorded message to the Iranian people came amid reports of Iranian missile launches targeting Israel.

In his address, Khamenei asserted that the Iranian military is fully prepared to launch a counterattack. He warned, 'Don't think that they hit and it's over. No. They started the work and started the war.'

Vowing to hold Israel accountable, Khamenei stated, 'We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed,' further heightening the stakes in an already volatile situation.

