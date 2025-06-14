Left Menu

Iran Vows Retaliation Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged revenge against Israeli attacks as Iranian missiles launched toward Israel. He declared the military's readiness to respond and emphasized that the assault initiated a war, vowing not to let Israel evade responsibility for their actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:09 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a solemn vow of retaliation for recent Israeli attacks, as tensions between the two nations escalate. His recorded message to the Iranian people came amid reports of Iranian missile launches targeting Israel.

In his address, Khamenei asserted that the Iranian military is fully prepared to launch a counterattack. He warned, 'Don't think that they hit and it's over. No. They started the work and started the war.'

Vowing to hold Israel accountable, Khamenei stated, 'We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed,' further heightening the stakes in an already volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

