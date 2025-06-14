Missiles Strike Israel Amidst Iran Tensions
Air raid sirens blared across Israel due to an Iranian missile attack. Explosions echoed in Jerusalem with smoke observed in Tel Aviv after missile impact. No casualties reported yet. The military confirmed dozens of missiles were fired, prompting citizens to seek shelter in bomb shelters nationwide.
14-06-2025
Air raid sirens resonated throughout Israel as the nation faced a missile attack linked to Iran, heightening regional tensions. Reports of explosions reverberated in Jerusalem, while Israeli media broadcasted images of smoke plumes rising in Tel Aviv.
Despite the intensity of the attack, no immediate casualties have been reported. Israeli defense forces confirmed that dozens of missiles were launched.
In response, the Israeli army ordered residents to take refuge in bomb shelters, preparing for potential further escalations.
