Remembering Chhote Singh Yadav: A Samajwadi Stalwart
Chhote Singh Yadav, a founding member of the Samajwadi Party and former MP from Kannauj, passed away after a prolonged illness. His death at a Lucknow hospital was met with condolences from party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others. Chhote Singh was a significant political figure in Uttar Pradesh.
Chhote Singh Yadav, a pivotal figure in the Samajwadi Party, died in a Lucknow hospital following a prolonged illness, family sources confirmed on Friday. The octogenarian was a three-time Member of Parliament from Kannauj, lauded for his contribution to the cooperative movement.
Akhilesh Yadav, party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed his condolences, highlighting Chhote Singh's monumental impact on regional politics. Akhilesh had recently visited the ailing leader to discuss his health condition.
Chhote Singh's political journey included representing Kannauj in the Lok Sabha during the years 1980, 1989, and 1991. He also served as an MLA from Chhibramau. His passing leaves a void in the party and political circles in Uttar Pradesh.
