Senator Pushes for Congressional Control Over War Powers Amid Rising Tensions

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine introduces legislation to prevent the U.S. president from using military force against Iran without Congressional approval. Kaine emphasizes Congress's constitutional authority to declare war, amidst rising tensions between Israel and Iran. The situation has prompted global concern over potential regional conflict.

Updated: 16-06-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to assert Congressional authority over war powers, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine has introduced legislation aimed at preventing the U.S. president from initiating military actions against Iran without explicit permission from Congress. The legislation comes amidst intensifying hostilities between Israel and Iran, raising global concerns about potential wider conflicts.

This is not Senator Kaine's first attempt to curb executive war-making powers. In 2020, he proposed a similar resolution to limit former President Trump's ability to engage with Iran militarily. While the resolution gained bipartisan support and passed Congress, it failed to overturn a presidential veto.

Recent developments, including Israeli military actions and Iranian missile responses, have heightened fears of escalation. As world leaders convene in Canada, President Trump has denied U.S. involvement in the conflict but called for diplomatic resolutions, suggesting, "Sometimes they have to fight it out."

(With inputs from agencies.)

