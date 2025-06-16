India-Cyprus Stance: Dialogue Over Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent joint press conference with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, highlighted the pressing concerns regarding conflicts in West Asia and Europe. Both leaders asserted that this is 'not an era of war' and emphasized the necessity of dialogue and stability.

The press conference followed wide-ranging talks between Modi and Christodoulides, during which they underscored the universal impact of these regional conflicts. Modi's remarks focused on the humanitarian obligation to seek resolution through dialogue.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Cyprus, according to his statement, presented a 'golden opportunity' to strengthen the diplomatic relationship between India and Cyprus, potentially marking a new chapter in their shared history.

(With inputs from agencies.)