Celebrating Success: 11 Years of Modi's Governance and Delhi's 100 Days
An exhibition was inaugurated to mark 11 years of Narendra Modi's government and 100 days of the new BJP government in Delhi. It highlighted achievements and future plans, emphasizing the collaboration between the Centre and the Delhi government for effective governance and infrastructure development.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alongside Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, inaugurated an exhibition celebrating 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and 100 days of the BJP government in Delhi.
Held at Delhi BJP headquarters, the exhibition showcased the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre and highlighted progress made by the BJP in Delhi. Puri lauded the Delhi government's accomplishments and future plans, including addressing pollution and waste management issues.
Chief Minister Gupta praised the 'double-engine' collaboration between the Centre and Delhi government, asserting that coordinated governance is improving infrastructure and addressing key concerns like water and pollution. She criticized the previous AAP-led government for not recognizing the Centre's efforts.
