Erdogan Offers Mediation in Middle East Nuclear Dispute

In a diplomatic outreach, President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has reached out to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, proposing to mediate for the resumption of nuclear negotiations.

During a phone conversation reported on Monday, Erdogan highlighted Turkey's willingness to play a significant role as a facilitator amid the ongoing tensions with Israel.

This move signals Turkey's active involvement in attempting to stabilize the escalating conflict in the Middle East, marking Ankara's strategic positioning in regional diplomatic affairs.

