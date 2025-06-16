Left Menu

Erdogan Offers Mediation in Middle East Nuclear Dispute

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan proposed to facilitate the resumption of nuclear negotiations and to mediate in the Israeli conflict during a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. This initiative underscores Turkey's strategic diplomatic involvement in the Middle East to stabilize regional tensions.

Tayyip Erdogan
  • Turkey

In a diplomatic outreach, President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has reached out to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, proposing to mediate for the resumption of nuclear negotiations.

During a phone conversation reported on Monday, Erdogan highlighted Turkey's willingness to play a significant role as a facilitator amid the ongoing tensions with Israel.

This move signals Turkey's active involvement in attempting to stabilize the escalating conflict in the Middle East, marking Ankara's strategic positioning in regional diplomatic affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

