Speculation Around Nara Lokesh's Political Ascent

Amid speculation regarding a leadership transition within the Telugu Desam Party, Nara Lokesh is rumored to be appointed as the working president. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi publicly suggested that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should step aside to allow his son to lead.

Speaking at a gathering in Adoni, Kurnool District, Owaisi criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act, asserting it encroaches on Muslim rights. He also urged Naidu to focus on nurturing his son's political career, citing Naidu's extensive tenure as Chief Minister.

Despite expectations, Lokesh's elevation was not confirmed at the Telugu Desam Party's recent Mahanadu meeting. Party insiders, including several ministers, expressed support for Lokesh's appointment to signal the party's future direction.