Left Menu

UN's Urgent Appeal in Face of Deepest Funding Cuts

The United Nations has revised its aid request, seeking $29 billion to assist 114 million people due to significant donor funding cuts. UN aid chief Tom Fletcher emphasizes the severity of the situation, urging global responsibility and financial support amidst Western nations prioritizing defense over humanitarian aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:31 IST
UN's Urgent Appeal in Face of Deepest Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations has dramatically reduced its aid request to donors, now seeking $29 billion to support 114 million people. This comes amid unprecedented funding cuts, described as the deepest ever. UN aid chief Tom Fletcher highlighted the scale of these reductions, stating it forces a harsh 'triage of human survival'.

Fletcher expressed that the financial shortfall leaves many without essential support, although the UN remains committed to saving as many lives as possible. The original appeal for over $47 billion, launched in December 2024, has been overshadowed by U.S. President Donald Trump's significant foreign aid cuts, deemed 'devastating'.

Western governments, previously key contributors to humanitarian budgets, are redirecting funds towards defense. Fletcher made an emotional plea for just one percent of last year's war expenditures, framing the issue as a call for global responsibility and a united effort to alleviate human suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025