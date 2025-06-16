UN's Urgent Appeal in Face of Deepest Funding Cuts

The United Nations has dramatically reduced its aid request to donors, now seeking $29 billion to support 114 million people. This comes amid unprecedented funding cuts, described as the deepest ever. UN aid chief Tom Fletcher highlighted the scale of these reductions, stating it forces a harsh 'triage of human survival'.

Fletcher expressed that the financial shortfall leaves many without essential support, although the UN remains committed to saving as many lives as possible. The original appeal for over $47 billion, launched in December 2024, has been overshadowed by U.S. President Donald Trump's significant foreign aid cuts, deemed 'devastating'.

Western governments, previously key contributors to humanitarian budgets, are redirecting funds towards defense. Fletcher made an emotional plea for just one percent of last year's war expenditures, framing the issue as a call for global responsibility and a united effort to alleviate human suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)