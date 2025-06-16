Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi Honored with Cyprus's Highest Civilian Award

In a nod to the strong diplomatic ties between India and Cyprus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Cyprus's highest civilian honor, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III. This prestigious recognition was presented by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides during a ceremonial event at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Prime Minister Modi expressed deep gratitude for the honor, which he dedicated to the 140 crore citizens of India, highlighting the mutual respect and shared cultural values between the two nations. Minister Nitin Gadkari echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the proud moment for India and the enduring friendship that the award symbolizes.

During Modi's visit, which marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over twenty years, discussions with Cypriot leaders and business executives focused on enhancing economic cooperation. Key sectors of interest include innovation, energy, and technology, as both India and Cyprus seek to enter a new era of strategic partnership built on trust and mutual goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)