Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi Honored with Cyprus's Highest Civilian Award

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Cyprus's top civilian honor, symbolizing close bilateral ties. Honored by President Nikos Christodoulides, Modi dedicated it to Indians and the bond between the two nations. The visit promises economic prospects, especially in sectors like technology and innovation, fostering a new strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:35 IST
Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi Honored with Cyprus's Highest Civilian Award
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nod to the strong diplomatic ties between India and Cyprus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Cyprus's highest civilian honor, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III. This prestigious recognition was presented by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides during a ceremonial event at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Prime Minister Modi expressed deep gratitude for the honor, which he dedicated to the 140 crore citizens of India, highlighting the mutual respect and shared cultural values between the two nations. Minister Nitin Gadkari echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the proud moment for India and the enduring friendship that the award symbolizes.

During Modi's visit, which marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over twenty years, discussions with Cypriot leaders and business executives focused on enhancing economic cooperation. Key sectors of interest include innovation, energy, and technology, as both India and Cyprus seek to enter a new era of strategic partnership built on trust and mutual goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025