Tensions Rise Between PMK and DMK Over Reservation Controversy

Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, leader of the PMK, has accused the ruling DMK of trying to destabilize his party. He suggests that the DMK finds the PMK's discipline and increasing popularity challenging to handle.

In a meeting, Ramadoss claimed that the DMK is upset following a successful youth conference by the PMK and his allegations against them regarding the Vanniyar community's reservation. According to Ramadoss, the DMK is worried about losing Vanniyar support in upcoming elections.

Ramadoss also mentioned that neither he nor S Ramadoss are responsible for any internal confusion within the PMK, and he pointed fingers at the DMK for such disarray. He remains hopeful that the PMK will join the ruling coalition after the 2026 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)