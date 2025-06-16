Left Menu

Political Jaundice: Sanjay Raut Faces Criticism Amid Maharashtra Politics

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil accused Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut of suffering from 'political jaundice' for finding faults in everything. Patil emphasized the successes of Modi's leadership, showcasing development achievements. Meanwhile, speculations about Raj Thackeray's political moves and his interactions with BJP leaders fuelled anticipation.

Updated: 16-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:08 IST
Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil claims that Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut suffers from 'political jaundice,' implying Raut finds faults indiscriminately. Patil stated that the remedy for this condition would be provided in due time.

Patil's remarks came during an event in Sangli, where he inaugurated a photo exhibition celebrating the Modi government's achievements over the past eleven years. Patil praised Modi's tenure, highlighting his rare 26-year stint as a top leader at both state and national levels, with significant poverty alleviation initiatives.

Amidst these developments, speculation surrounds Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's political trajectory, following his recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Thackeray's past support for the BJP-led alliance in upcoming elections adds to the intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

