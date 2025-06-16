BJP President Fights Back: RSS Criticism Strengthens Nationalist Agenda
- Country:
- India
Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia asserted on Monday that attacks on the RSS by state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi serve to reinforce nationalist forces. Saikia emphasized that he is a committed 'swayamsevak' of the RSS, portraying the group as dedicated to the welfare and service of all people.
Saikia claimed that Gaurav Gogoi's criticisms of the RSS only bolster the BJP's nationalist agenda, citing recent election results in Maharashtra and Haryana as evidence. Gogoi previously alleged that the RSS aims to incite communal tensions in Assam ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
Saikia criticized Gogoi, suggesting his narrow perspective stems from a life of comfort, and further alleged improper connections between Gogoi and Pakistan's ISI. Both local political and communal themes are intertwined in the charged pre-election atmosphere in Assam.
