Left Menu

BJP President Fights Back: RSS Criticism Strengthens Nationalist Agenda

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia stated that criticisms of the RSS by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi only bolster nationalist forces. He claimed that Gogoi's attacks on the RSS are unfounded and serve to strengthen the BJP's resolve. Saikia also alleged connections between Gogoi and Pakistan's ISI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:25 IST
BJP President Fights Back: RSS Criticism Strengthens Nationalist Agenda
Dilip Saikia
  • Country:
  • India

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia asserted on Monday that attacks on the RSS by state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi serve to reinforce nationalist forces. Saikia emphasized that he is a committed 'swayamsevak' of the RSS, portraying the group as dedicated to the welfare and service of all people.

Saikia claimed that Gaurav Gogoi's criticisms of the RSS only bolster the BJP's nationalist agenda, citing recent election results in Maharashtra and Haryana as evidence. Gogoi previously alleged that the RSS aims to incite communal tensions in Assam ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Saikia criticized Gogoi, suggesting his narrow perspective stems from a life of comfort, and further alleged improper connections between Gogoi and Pakistan's ISI. Both local political and communal themes are intertwined in the charged pre-election atmosphere in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025