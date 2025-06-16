Political Shuffle: Four NPP MLAs Join People's Party of Arunachal

In a significant political move, four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs have switched their allegiance to the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), adding to the political dynamics within the BJP-led coalition government in Arunachal Pradesh.

The state assembly speaker, Tesam Pongte, confirmed the delegates' transition following their formal submission of declarations on May 12. The change strengthens PPA's presence in the assembly by increasing its number to six MLAs.

The realignment leaves NPP with just one MLA, Thangwang Wangham, while the BJP maintains a substantial lead with 46 seats. Leaders from NPP and PPA were unavailable for comments on this latest development.

(With inputs from agencies.)