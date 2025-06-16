Left Menu

Trump's G7 Statement Withdrawal on Israel-Iran

President Trump intends not to sign a G7 statement concerning Israel and Iran, as reported by CBS News. The draft focuses on Iran monitoring and civilian protection, reaffirming commitments to peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant international relations move, U.S. President Donald Trump has opted against signing a G7 statement addressing the complex dynamics involving Israel and Iran, as reported by CBS News.

The statement, which remains in draft form, highlights the importance of monitoring Iran's actions and emphasizes the need for both parties to prioritize the protection of civilian lives.

Furthermore, it seeks to reaffirm longstanding commitments to achieving peace in a region fraught with tension and conflict, according to unnamed U.S. officials cited by CBS News.

(With inputs from agencies.)

