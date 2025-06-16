Trump's G7 Statement Withdrawal on Israel-Iran

In a significant international relations move, U.S. President Donald Trump has opted against signing a G7 statement addressing the complex dynamics involving Israel and Iran, as reported by CBS News.

The statement, which remains in draft form, highlights the importance of monitoring Iran's actions and emphasizes the need for both parties to prioritize the protection of civilian lives.

Furthermore, it seeks to reaffirm longstanding commitments to achieving peace in a region fraught with tension and conflict, according to unnamed U.S. officials cited by CBS News.

(With inputs from agencies.)