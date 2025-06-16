Lebanon's Leadership Calls for Neutrality Amid Rising Mideast Tensions

In a decisive move, Lebanon's president and prime minister have reiterated the nation's commitment to neutrality amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. On Monday, they emphasized the potential consequences of involvement for a country still recovering from its last war with Israel-Hezbollah.

Their statements serve as a clear directive to Hezbollah, Lebanon's prominent militant group aligned with Iran and Hamas, to refrain from taking sides in the ongoing conflict. This stance, aired during a Cabinet meeting, comes in response to prior engagements and conflicts that have further strained Lebanon's fragile economic state.

As tensions intensify following Israel's offensive against Iran's nuclear sites and subsequent retaliations, Lebanon's leadership insists on maintaining peace and stability, wary of the destructive potential an extended conflict might bring. They stress the need for caution in engaging with regional conflicts that impact the national stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)