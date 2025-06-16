Left Menu

Assam Political Tensions Heighten Amid Communal Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has challenged Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to present evidence implicating Hindus in recent communal incidents. The political exchange follows allegations of cow heads being placed in temples by Hindus, which Sarma denies, attributing the attacks to minority community members. Arrests have been made amidst rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Assam is heating up as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demands evidence from Congress President Gaurav Gogoi to substantiate claims that Hindus were involved in recent communal incidents.

The accusations have sparked tensions, with Sarma denying involvement of Hindus in the alleged placement of cow heads at temples. He attributes the actions to members from minority communities, based on arrests made in Dhubri and Goalpara districts.

Sarma criticizes the historical governance of Congress, suggesting past policies contributed to existing tensions, and highlights ongoing arrests as proof of government action against communal disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

