Assam Political Tensions Heighten Amid Communal Allegations

The political climate in Assam is heating up as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demands evidence from Congress President Gaurav Gogoi to substantiate claims that Hindus were involved in recent communal incidents.

The accusations have sparked tensions, with Sarma denying involvement of Hindus in the alleged placement of cow heads at temples. He attributes the actions to members from minority communities, based on arrests made in Dhubri and Goalpara districts.

Sarma criticizes the historical governance of Congress, suggesting past policies contributed to existing tensions, and highlights ongoing arrests as proof of government action against communal disruptions.

