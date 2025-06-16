Navigating the Tariff Maze: U.S. Importers' Struggle Amid Trade Wars

John Hamer, president of Rodgers Wade Manufacturing in Paris, Texas, grapples with escalating tariffs due to a phenomenon known as tariff stacking. This issue is particularly prevalent among U.S. importers purchasing goods from China.

Hamer finds himself burdened by tariffs significantly higher than the widely reported rates due to the cumulative effect of existing and newly imposed tariffs. His situation illustrates the broader struggle faced by many U.S. businesses, which are absorbing tariff costs amid a turbulent trade climate under President Donald Trump's administration.

As Trump's trade policies persist, many companies are exploring alternative supply chains outside China. Meanwhile, federal courts are reviewing the legality of these tariffs. Businesses like Hamer's hope for exemptions, though securing them involves a complex process.

