Explosion Halts Iranian Broadcast Amid Israel's Bold Airstrike

A live broadcast from an Iranian state TV reporter was abruptly interrupted on Monday due to an explosion near Tehran, coinciding with an Israeli evacuation warning.

The incident involved the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network, where anchor Sahar Emami was forced to leave the camera amid chaos, described as 'aggression against truth.'

Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, confirmed the attack on what he called Iran's propaganda arm, claiming successful control of Tehran's airspace, and affirming Israel's intent to strike the Iranian regime relentlessly.

