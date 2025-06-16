Left Menu

Explosion Halts Iranian Broadcast Amid Israel's Bold Airstrike

A live broadcast by an Iranian state television reporter was disrupted by an explosion following an evacuation warning from Israel. This occurred in Tehran, targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network. Israel's defense minister claimed responsibility, asserting air superiority in Iran as part of ongoing conflict operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:57 IST
Explosion Halts Iranian Broadcast Amid Israel's Bold Airstrike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

A live broadcast from an Iranian state TV reporter was abruptly interrupted on Monday due to an explosion near Tehran, coinciding with an Israeli evacuation warning.

The incident involved the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network, where anchor Sahar Emami was forced to leave the camera amid chaos, described as 'aggression against truth.'

Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, confirmed the attack on what he called Iran's propaganda arm, claiming successful control of Tehran's airspace, and affirming Israel's intent to strike the Iranian regime relentlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025