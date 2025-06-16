Explosion Halts Iranian Broadcast Amid Israel's Bold Airstrike
A live broadcast by an Iranian state television reporter was disrupted by an explosion following an evacuation warning from Israel. This occurred in Tehran, targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network. Israel's defense minister claimed responsibility, asserting air superiority in Iran as part of ongoing conflict operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:57 IST
- Country:
- Iran
A live broadcast from an Iranian state TV reporter was abruptly interrupted on Monday due to an explosion near Tehran, coinciding with an Israeli evacuation warning.
The incident involved the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network, where anchor Sahar Emami was forced to leave the camera amid chaos, described as 'aggression against truth.'
Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, confirmed the attack on what he called Iran's propaganda arm, claiming successful control of Tehran's airspace, and affirming Israel's intent to strike the Iranian regime relentlessly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- explosion
- evacuation
- Tehran
- IDF
- conflict
- broadcast
- airstrike
- air superiority
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tense Standoff: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Intensified Conflict
India's Message of Peace to Malaysia: A Call for Economic Growth Over Conflict
Tehran Rejects US Nuclear Proposal Amid Ongoing Tensions
Chain-link, solar fencing installed in UP's forest areas to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts
Man City midfielder Kovacic has Achilles surgery and is out of Club World Cup