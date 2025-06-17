Development at Forefront: Ludhiana By-Election Intensifies

In the lead-up to the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, AAP's Manish Sisodia emphasized the region's call for development. He pointed out Ludhiana's vital economic role, labelling it the 'Manchester of Punjab,' and advocated AAP's commitment to advancing business prospects.

The by-election, triggered by the demise of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, features AAP's Sanjeev Arora against contenders from BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal. Sisodia remarked on government policies bolstering industry's growth and Punjab's transformation into a hub for education and employment.

Sisodia praised AAP's relentless campaign efforts despite harsh summer conditions, focusing on elevating Punjab's quality of life and expanding its industrial landscape. The bypoll is set for June 19, with vote counting on June 23.

