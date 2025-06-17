Development at Forefront: Ludhiana By-Election Intensifies
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia claims that Ludhiana West constituents are prioritizing development as the by-election nears. Highlighting Ludhiana's industrial importance, Sisodia states that AAP aims to boost the region's economic landscape. The Ludhiana West seat was vacated after MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's death with elections scheduled for June.
- Country:
- India
In the lead-up to the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, AAP's Manish Sisodia emphasized the region's call for development. He pointed out Ludhiana's vital economic role, labelling it the 'Manchester of Punjab,' and advocated AAP's commitment to advancing business prospects.
The by-election, triggered by the demise of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, features AAP's Sanjeev Arora against contenders from BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal. Sisodia remarked on government policies bolstering industry's growth and Punjab's transformation into a hub for education and employment.
Sisodia praised AAP's relentless campaign efforts despite harsh summer conditions, focusing on elevating Punjab's quality of life and expanding its industrial landscape. The bypoll is set for June 19, with vote counting on June 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Seeks Divine Strength for Development Initiatives
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Spiritual Journey to Boost Development
Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings to Historic IPL Final
Shreyas Iyer: The Calm Maestro Leading Punjab Kings on a Historic Quest
Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings to IPL Final After 11 Years