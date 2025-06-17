Khurshid Criticizes Modi's Silence on Trump's Ceasefire Claims

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lack of response to US President Donald Trump's statement on mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

Khurshid emphasized that significant figures like Trump prompt necessary discourse, allowing for clarity on pivotal events. In light of these claims, Khurshid mentioned the Congress party's call for a parliamentary session to seek clarity on the matter.

The Congress leader also praised the Modi government's initiative to dispatch parliamentary delegations abroad to represent India's stance on Operation Sindoor, urging for more such diplomatic efforts to fortify the nation's foreign relations.

