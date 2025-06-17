Tariff Tensions: Trump and Carney's Quest for Economic Accord

Amidst escalating trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are locked in negotiations over a new economic deal. The conflict stems from Trump's insistence on tariffs, which is strongly opposed by Canada, one of the top suppliers of steel and aluminum to the United States.

During a G7 summit in Alberta, Trump stated his commitment to tariffs, while Carney emphasized securing a new economic and security relationship between the two nations. Trump expressed optimism, claiming an agreement could be reached in weeks, though Canadian representatives remain wary.

Canadian officials indicate that negotiations have stagnated, with talks continuing but a resolution still distant. Carney, with Canada's trade ambassador Kirsten Hillman's support, is pushing for a tariff-free outcome, asserting that discussions will persist until an optimal deal is secured for Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)