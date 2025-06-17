Striking Back: Israel's Response to Iranian Missile Assaults

In the aftermath of an Iranian missile hitting central Israel, Miryam found safety in the concrete safe room of her family's apartment. Although she remained unharmed, the blast claimed four lives in a neighboring building, displacing many residents.

The incident underscores Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's longstanding view of Iran as the nation's greatest threat. This perception culminated in a surprise Israeli attack aimed at Iranian military leaders and nuclear sites.

The public sentiment, even among political adversaries, appears to support the military action despite Iran's vigorous missile retaliation, which saw more than 370 missiles launched at Israel and resulted in numerous casualties on both sides.

