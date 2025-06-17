Left Menu

Striking Back: Israel's Response to Iranian Missile Assaults

In a significant escalation, Israel launched a surprise military operation against Iran, targeting Iranian military leaders and nuclear facilities. This follows a severe missile strike by Iran on Israeli territory, prompting a wave of support for the operation from both the public and political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Petahtikvah | Updated: 17-06-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 03:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of an Iranian missile hitting central Israel, Miryam found safety in the concrete safe room of her family's apartment. Although she remained unharmed, the blast claimed four lives in a neighboring building, displacing many residents.

The incident underscores Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's longstanding view of Iran as the nation's greatest threat. This perception culminated in a surprise Israeli attack aimed at Iranian military leaders and nuclear sites.

The public sentiment, even among political adversaries, appears to support the military action despite Iran's vigorous missile retaliation, which saw more than 370 missiles launched at Israel and resulted in numerous casualties on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

