Trump's Abrupt G7 Exit amid Israel-Iran Tensions

US President Donald Trump made an unexpected departure from the G7 summit in Canada, cutting his visit short by a day due to heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. The US president's early exit underscores the gravity of the unfolding conflict in the Middle East.

During his brief stay, President Trump managed to sign a significant trade agreement with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Nonetheless, the escalating situation between Israel and Iran took precedence as Trump warned Tehran to constrain its nuclear ambitions immediately.

The G7 summit, hosting global leaders, served as a backdrop for urgent discussions on the Middle East conflict. Despite pressing issues like climate change and global trade tensions, the focus remained on encouraging diplomatic solutions in the region, with leaders seeking to project unity in addressing these complex challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)