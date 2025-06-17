G7 Summit: Trump Departs Early Amid Middle East Tensions
U.S. President Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early to address Middle East tensions. French President Macron revealed Trump's offer of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Trump's stance on Russia and new economic deals were key points of divergence during the summit.
U.S. President Donald Trump departed the Group of Seven summit in Canada earlier than planned, citing the escalating tensions in the Middle East as the reason for his abrupt exit. The White House confirmed that ongoing conflicts required his immediate attention.
French President Emmanuel Macron disclosed that Trump had made a proposal to establish a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Trump's departure from the summit, while not unexpected, left the group grappling to find consensus on key issues, including the conflicts involving Ukraine, Israel, and Iran.
Despite the challenges, the summit witnessed discussions on tariffs, with Trump emphasizing a new economic partnership with Britain. However, his approach towards Russia, and comments on trade deals with Canada, were met with varied reactions from other leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Strategy to Combat New U.S. Steel Tariffs
Explosive Sabotage: Russian Bridges Collapse and Trains Derail in Overnight Chaos
South Korea's Strategic Response to U.S. Steel Tariffs
FSB Foils Arson Plot on Russian Railways
Global Trade Tensions Rise: Steel and Aluminium Tariffs Impact Asian Exporters