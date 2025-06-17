G7 Summit: Trump Departs Early Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump departed the Group of Seven summit in Canada earlier than planned, citing the escalating tensions in the Middle East as the reason for his abrupt exit. The White House confirmed that ongoing conflicts required his immediate attention.

French President Emmanuel Macron disclosed that Trump had made a proposal to establish a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Trump's departure from the summit, while not unexpected, left the group grappling to find consensus on key issues, including the conflicts involving Ukraine, Israel, and Iran.

Despite the challenges, the summit witnessed discussions on tariffs, with Trump emphasizing a new economic partnership with Britain. However, his approach towards Russia, and comments on trade deals with Canada, were met with varied reactions from other leaders.

