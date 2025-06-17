Diplomatic Renewal: Modi and Carney at the G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Canada for the G7 Summit sets the stage for a renewed diplomatic engagement with world leaders, focusing on energy security, technology, and other global challenges. This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade, underscoring its significance.

Modi's participation, invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, signals a potential reset in India-Canada relations. Carney's invitation comes amid efforts to mend ties that deteriorated under Justin Trudeau's tenure, particularly over issues related to pro-Khalistani elements.

With Modi participating in his sixth consecutive G7 Summit, bilateral meetings on the sidelines will offer a platform to enhance diplomatic dialogues. Both nations aim to explore pathways to rebuild ties and tackle geopolitical tensions, with the backdrop of Canada's rotating presidency of the G7 in 2025.