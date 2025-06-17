Left Menu

Diplomatic Renewal: Modi and Carney at the G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada marks a pivotal moment in India-Canada relations. At the G7 Summit, Modi will discuss pressing global issues like energy security and technology with world leaders. The event also serves as an opportunity to repair bilateral ties that were strained under Trudeau's administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Canada for the G7 Summit sets the stage for a renewed diplomatic engagement with world leaders, focusing on energy security, technology, and other global challenges. This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade, underscoring its significance.

Modi's participation, invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, signals a potential reset in India-Canada relations. Carney's invitation comes amid efforts to mend ties that deteriorated under Justin Trudeau's tenure, particularly over issues related to pro-Khalistani elements.

With Modi participating in his sixth consecutive G7 Summit, bilateral meetings on the sidelines will offer a platform to enhance diplomatic dialogues. Both nations aim to explore pathways to rebuild ties and tackle geopolitical tensions, with the backdrop of Canada's rotating presidency of the G7 in 2025.

