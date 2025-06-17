Escalation in the Middle East: Renewed Conflict Between Israel and Iran

US President Donald Trump has issued an urgent call for the evacuation of Tehran in a bold statement intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump's remarks come as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, threatening to widen the turmoil in the Middle East.

On Monday, Israel launched attacks on Tehran's state-run television station amid ongoing airstrikes throughout Iran. In retaliation, pre-dawn missile launches from Iran targeted Israel, resulting in several casualties, further inflaming regional tensions and raising concerns about a larger war.

World leaders, including those from the G7 summit, emphasize the necessity of de-escalation, stressing that Iran must not be permitted to develop nuclear capabilities, and underscoring the dire implications for international energy markets and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)