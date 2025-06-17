Left Menu

High-Stakes Triangle in Kaliganj Bypoll: Identity and Nationalism at Play

The Kaliganj assembly bypoll in West Bengal is an intense tri-party contest involving the TMC, BJP, and Congress-Left. Identity politics, national security, and community loyalties are central to the race. Each party aims to sway the minority vote amidst post-Murshidabad riot tensions and nationalistic fervor after Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:51 IST
The upcoming Kaliganj assembly bypoll in West Bengal's Nadia district is shaping into a keenly watched triangular contest involving the TMC, BJP, and Congress-Left alliance. Identity politics and nationalist sentiments post-Operation Sindoor are dominating the narrative, reflecting a deeper political tension in the state.

This election marks the first in West Bengal since India's military initiative, Operation Sindoor, was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation brought national security concerns to the forefront, heavily influencing the BJP's campaign strategy in the Muslim-majority constituency.

The electoral battle also features rich layers of legacy and identity. Following communal unrest in Murshidabad and allegations of recruitment scams, the bypoll outcomes are set to be a barometer for 2026's assembly elections, with high stakes for all the political players involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

