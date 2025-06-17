Tensions Rise at G7 as Trump Departs Early Amidst Middle East Crisis
U.S. President Donald Trump left the G7 summit early due to a Middle East situation. Trump had proposed a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. G7 struggled with unity over conflicts involving Ukraine and the Middle East. Tariffs were discussed, and a trade deal with the UK was confirmed.
U.S. President Donald Trump departed the Group of Seven summit in Canada earlier than expected due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, leaving on Monday evening after pivotal discussions. French President Emmanuel Macron revealed Trump's proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran amidst pressing international conflicts.
During the summit, Trump reiterated his stance that Iran should have agreed to a nuclear deal with the United States, urging immediate evacuations from Tehran. Despite diverging views within the G7 on handling Middle East issues, a joint statement was released, emphasizing the need for de-escalation, particularly between Israel and Iran.
The summit saw complex negotiations on subjects ranging from tariffs to Russian relations, as Trump criticized the removal of Russia from the G8 in 2014. Meanwhile, Canada, hosting the summit in its Rockies region, witnessed pivotal conversations, including a finalized trade deal between the US and UK aimed at reducing tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
