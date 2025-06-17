Tension Persists: No De-escalation in Israel-Iran Conflict

In a recent statement, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares highlighted the persistent and tense situation between Israel and Iran. Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Albares noted that there were no indications of a reduction in hostilities between the two nations.

Minister Albares called for an end to the missile exchanges that have characterized the conflict, urging both parties to return to the negotiation table. His comments underline the international concern surrounding the ongoing tension in this volatile region.

Albares emphasized the necessity for dialogue and diplomacy to address the nuclear issue, emphasizing the importance of resuming talks. His appeal comes at a crucial time, as global leaders continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)