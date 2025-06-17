Left Menu

Tension Persists: No De-escalation in Israel-Iran Conflict

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares expressed concern over the ongoing tension between Israel and Iran, citing a lack of any de-escalation signs. Albares urged both countries to halt missile exchanges and resume negotiations on the nuclear issue during his appearance on Bloomberg TV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:19 IST
In a recent statement, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares highlighted the persistent and tense situation between Israel and Iran. Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Albares noted that there were no indications of a reduction in hostilities between the two nations.

Minister Albares called for an end to the missile exchanges that have characterized the conflict, urging both parties to return to the negotiation table. His comments underline the international concern surrounding the ongoing tension in this volatile region.

Albares emphasized the necessity for dialogue and diplomacy to address the nuclear issue, emphasizing the importance of resuming talks. His appeal comes at a crucial time, as global leaders continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

