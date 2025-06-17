Trump's High-Stakes Diplomacy Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his commitment to finding a genuine resolution to the nuclear issue with Iran. During his departure from the G7 summit in Canada, Trump hinted at sending senior American officials to negotiate with the Islamic Republic.

Despite the ongoing military confrontation, Trump remains hopeful for a nuclear agreement with Iran. Meanwhile, global leaders at the G7 summit have called for de-escalation in what has become one of the most severe conflicts between the two regional adversaries, urging Iran to avoid acquiring nuclear weapons.

As the conflict continues, Israel's air campaign against Iran has already resulted in significant casualties. Trump has emphasized that the conflict could be resolved swiftly if Iran agrees to U.S. demands for curbing its nuclear program, while Iran has maintained its right to nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)