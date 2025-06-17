Left Menu

Court Clash: Trump's Deployment Authority Under Scrutiny

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments regarding President Donald Trump's authority to deploy National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles amid unrest. The case, contested by California, questions Trump's compliance with legal standards for using military forces domestically and raises sovereignty concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:35 IST
Court Clash: Trump's Deployment Authority Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The legal showdown over President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles amid civil unrest is escalating, as a federal appeals court hears arguments on the matter. This follows a lower court's ruling deeming the deployment unlawful, which has now been paused by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer previously ruled against Trump's unilateral action to control California's National Guard and deploy 4,000 troops to Los Angeles, asserting it violated laws concerning rebellion. Additionally, the legality of sending 700 U.S. Marines remains in question. These actions have sparked national controversy around military use on U.S. soil.

The state of California argues that the deployments breach sovereignty and U.S. laws that restrict federal troop involvement in civilian law enforcement, whereas the Trump administration claims the troop presence is for federal building protection. The court must assess if protests qualify as rebellion, amid growing political tension and nationwide unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025