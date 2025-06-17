Court Clash: Trump's Deployment Authority Under Scrutiny
A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments regarding President Donald Trump's authority to deploy National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles amid unrest. The case, contested by California, questions Trump's compliance with legal standards for using military forces domestically and raises sovereignty concerns.
The legal showdown over President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles amid civil unrest is escalating, as a federal appeals court hears arguments on the matter. This follows a lower court's ruling deeming the deployment unlawful, which has now been paused by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer previously ruled against Trump's unilateral action to control California's National Guard and deploy 4,000 troops to Los Angeles, asserting it violated laws concerning rebellion. Additionally, the legality of sending 700 U.S. Marines remains in question. These actions have sparked national controversy around military use on U.S. soil.
The state of California argues that the deployments breach sovereignty and U.S. laws that restrict federal troop involvement in civilian law enforcement, whereas the Trump administration claims the troop presence is for federal building protection. The court must assess if protests qualify as rebellion, amid growing political tension and nationwide unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
