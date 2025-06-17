Census 2027: BJP and Congress Clash Over Caste Enumeration
The BJP accused Congress of spreading misinformation on Census 2027, as the Modi government's decision includes caste enumeration. Congress criticized the lack of clarity in government notifications, while BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed Congress is creating societal confusion to regain power.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has accused the Congress of engaging in "false and misleading" propaganda concerning Census 2027. This accusation stems from Congress's criticism of the Modi government's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census.
The Congress party labeled the government's notification on the 16th census as a "damp squib." They noted it lacked specific mentions of caste inclusion, questioning if this was yet another "U-turn" by the government.
In response, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi lambasted Congress, asserting that the party is deliberately confusing the public as its strategies to regain power falter. Trivedi affirmed that the government's plans clearly include socio-economic assessments and caste counts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India is 3rd largest domestic civil aviation market in world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IATA AGM.
India investing in world-class airports; number of airports rises to 162 from 74: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IATA AGM.
Govt taking all steps to make India global manufacturing hub: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IATA AGM.
India's aviation sector is a key player in global air transport industry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IATA AGM.
Congress Rebukes BJP: 'Narendra Modi is Not India'