Census 2027: BJP and Congress Clash Over Caste Enumeration

The BJP has accused the Congress of engaging in "false and misleading" propaganda concerning Census 2027. This accusation stems from Congress's criticism of the Modi government's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

The Congress party labeled the government's notification on the 16th census as a "damp squib." They noted it lacked specific mentions of caste inclusion, questioning if this was yet another "U-turn" by the government.

In response, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi lambasted Congress, asserting that the party is deliberately confusing the public as its strategies to regain power falter. Trivedi affirmed that the government's plans clearly include socio-economic assessments and caste counts.

