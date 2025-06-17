Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts U.S.-Russia Peace Group Efforts

The Trump administration disbanded a working group aiming to press Russia towards peace talks with Ukraine, amid President Trump's waning interest in confrontation with Moscow. This decision, paired with the National Security Council's wide-scale dismissals, raises concerns among European allies regarding U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine.

The Trump administration, in recent weeks, has quietly disbanded an inter-agency working group designed to accelerate peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine, U.S. officials have disclosed. President Donald Trump's diminishing interest in a confrontational approach towards Moscow led to the group's dissolution.

This development unfolds ahead of crucial NATO deliberations and poses potential diplomatic concerns among European allies as the U.S.'s stance on supporting Ukraine remains in question. The working group, established in earlier months, lost momentum as internal disagreements and the President's ambivalence surfaced.

The decision to shelve the initiative coincides with the removal of multiple National Security Council members involved in the efforts. While the working group's end dampens inter-agency coordination, Trump faces increasing pressure to adopt stricter measures against Russia from political allies advocating further sanctions.

