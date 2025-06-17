Urgent Call for De-escalation in the Middle East

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has reinforced the necessity for an immediate de-escalation in tensions between Iran and Israel. This follows days of missile exchanges between the two nations.

In a statement post-meeting with EU foreign ministers, Kallas stressed that while diplomacy remains key, it is critical to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. 'We can't allow Iran to have a nuclear bomb,' she stated emphatically.

Kallas insisted that the EU will contribute significantly to diplomatic efforts and cannot show leniency as Iran's nuclear program advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)