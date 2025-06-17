Left Menu

Urgent Call for De-escalation in the Middle East

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has emphasized the urgent need to de-escalate tensions between Iran and Israel. She highlighted the EU's stance on Iran's nuclear program and the importance of diplomacy in preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:11 IST
Urgent Call for De-escalation in the Middle East
Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has reinforced the necessity for an immediate de-escalation in tensions between Iran and Israel. This follows days of missile exchanges between the two nations.

In a statement post-meeting with EU foreign ministers, Kallas stressed that while diplomacy remains key, it is critical to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. 'We can't allow Iran to have a nuclear bomb,' she stated emphatically.

Kallas insisted that the EU will contribute significantly to diplomatic efforts and cannot show leniency as Iran's nuclear program advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025