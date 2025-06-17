Urgent Call for De-escalation in the Middle East
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has emphasized the urgent need to de-escalate tensions between Iran and Israel. She highlighted the EU's stance on Iran's nuclear program and the importance of diplomacy in preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:11 IST
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has reinforced the necessity for an immediate de-escalation in tensions between Iran and Israel. This follows days of missile exchanges between the two nations.
In a statement post-meeting with EU foreign ministers, Kallas stressed that while diplomacy remains key, it is critical to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. 'We can't allow Iran to have a nuclear bomb,' she stated emphatically.
Kallas insisted that the EU will contribute significantly to diplomatic efforts and cannot show leniency as Iran's nuclear program advances.
