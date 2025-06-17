High-Stakes Battle: Nilambur Bypoll Culminates Amidst Political Tensions

The intense campaign for the Nilambur assembly bypoll concluded with vibrant rallies and large-scale roadshows by key political parties. The streets were filled with enthusiastic supporters waving flags, while campaign songs echoed in the air. This bypoll has become a significant contest ahead of the Kerala state's general elections.

The by-election was sparked by the departure of LDF-backed MLA P V Anvar, leading to a political showdown in the forest-fringe constituency of Malappuram. The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-headed UDF vie for supremacy, each fielding prominent candidates to secure the seat.

Amidst fiery debates, contentious issues, such as human-animal conflicts and communal politics, took center stage. Party leaders across the spectrum engaged in intense verbal duels to sway voters. With counting slated for June 23, political observers eagerly await the outcome, which could set the tone for upcoming state elections.

