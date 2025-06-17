Left Menu

NAACP Takes Stand: Excludes Trump from Historic Convention

The NAACP has elected not to invite Donald Trump to its upcoming convention, marking a first in the organization's history. President Derrick Johnson criticizes Trump's actions against civil rights and democracy, citing unconstitutional orders and military use against communities. The decision underscores NAACP's commitment to its mission despite Trump's presidency.

The NAACP has announced it will not invite President Donald Trump to its annual convention next month, a first-time decision in its 116-year history. This historic civil rights body highlights Trump's actions as contradictory to its core mission of advancing civil rights.

Derrick Johnson, the NAACP president, made it clear that this decision transcends party politics. He accuses Trump of actively working to dismantle civil rights while undermining American democratic principles. Johnson's statement underscores concerns over Trump's executive actions and their alignment with what he describes as a 'fascist playbook.'

For the first time since Harry Truman's presidency, the NAACP will exclude both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance from their national event, scheduled for July 12-16 in Charlotte, North Carolina. This move reflects the organization's ongoing legal confrontations with the Trump administration over pivotal issues such as diversity, equity, and voting rights.

