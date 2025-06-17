Left Menu

Court Battle Over Trump's Troop Deployment to Los Angeles

A federal appeals court is set to review President Trump's deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, challenged as unlawful by California. The move, linked to protests and political unrest, has sparked debate over military use for civilian enforcement. California argues it violates state sovereignty.

Updated: 17-06-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:51 IST
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to deliberate on Tuesday regarding President Donald Trump's contentious decision to deploy the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles. This hearing follows a previous ruling by a lower court that deemed the deployment unlawful.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer's verdict stated that President Trump overstepped his authority by taking control of California's National Guard without the consent of Governor Gavin Newsom. Additionally, Judge Breyer highlighted Trump's failure to adhere to legal protocols required for such actions. Amid heightened political tensions, this has ignited a broader debate on the military's presence within U.S. borders.

California's lawsuit, which claims the deployment violated state sovereignty and federal laws prohibiting using troops for law enforcement, underscores the legal and political complexities of militarizing civilian zones. Trump's administration maintains the actions were to protect federal assets, while critics argue they were unnecessary and legally questionable.

