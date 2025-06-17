Left Menu

Congress Queries Modi's Silence as Pakistani Army Chief Visits US

The Congress scrutinizes the silence of Indian leaders regarding Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's visit to the US, questioning American intentions. Modi faces criticism for 'huglomacy' following Trump's actions at the G7 summit. Global tensions rise as US-Iran conflict looms alongside gathering world leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:09 IST
Congress Queries Modi's Silence as Pakistani Army Chief Visits US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday raised questions about the silence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the US outreach to Pakistan, specifically referencing Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir's visit to Washington.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communication, critiqued the apparent lack of response from the Indian leadership concerning the US's association with an individual linked to terrorism in India. Ramesh also highlighted the irony of the Modi government's 'huglomacy' following US President Donald Trump's abrupt departure from the G7 Summit, implying a diplomatic blow to India's international strategy.

The situation unfolded against a backdrop of escalating global tensions, with US-led initiatives to contain Iran's nuclear ambitions coinciding with the Indian diplomatic community's frustration over unspecified foreign policy stances. The unfolding crisis may impact global diplomatic relations, with India seeking clarity on its strategic position amidst evolving alliances and conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025