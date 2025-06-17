Congress Queries Modi's Silence as Pakistani Army Chief Visits US

The Congress on Tuesday raised questions about the silence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the US outreach to Pakistan, specifically referencing Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir's visit to Washington.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communication, critiqued the apparent lack of response from the Indian leadership concerning the US's association with an individual linked to terrorism in India. Ramesh also highlighted the irony of the Modi government's 'huglomacy' following US President Donald Trump's abrupt departure from the G7 Summit, implying a diplomatic blow to India's international strategy.

The situation unfolded against a backdrop of escalating global tensions, with US-led initiatives to contain Iran's nuclear ambitions coinciding with the Indian diplomatic community's frustration over unspecified foreign policy stances. The unfolding crisis may impact global diplomatic relations, with India seeking clarity on its strategic position amidst evolving alliances and conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)