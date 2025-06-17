G7 Summit Highlights: De-escalation and Diplomatic Efforts Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

At a recent Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer conveyed that U.S. President Donald Trump's statements do not suggest imminent U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict. Starmer pointed out that the G7's stance emphasized de-escalation, aiming to ease the mounting tensions in the Middle East.

The G7 leaders issued a statement backing Israel while describing rival Iran as a source of regional instability. The focus of the summit revolved around reducing hostilities as both countries remain engaged in their airstrikes, with hopes of curbing further escalation.

President Trump, on his part, expressed intentions to bring a definitive resolution to the ongoing nuclear tensions with Iran. He hinted at the possibility of dispatching senior officials for negotiations with the Islamic Republic, amidst the ongoing air conflict between Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)