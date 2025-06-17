Left Menu

Canada Pledges Significant Aid Package to Ukraine

Canada commits C$2 billion in military support and an additional C$2.3 billion in loans to Ukraine. Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement during the G7 summit attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, following U.S. President Donald Trump's early departure citing Middle Eastern priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banff | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:03 IST
Canada Pledges Significant Aid Package to Ukraine
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant move during the G7 summit, Canada has announced a substantial aid package for Ukraine, comprising C$2 billion in military support and an additional C$2.3 billion in the form of loans. This commitment was disclosed by Prime Minister Mark Carney on a pivotal Monday session.

The announcement comes amid a backdrop of changing geopolitical interests, emphasized by the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the summit. Zelenskiy's presence underscored the international focus on Ukraine's challenging circumstances.

The summit also witnessed a notable occurrence as U.S. President Donald Trump departed early, signifying a shift in attention towards Middle Eastern issues. This left Canada to prominently position itself in supporting Ukraine on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025