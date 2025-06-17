Canada Pledges Significant Aid Package to Ukraine

In a significant move during the G7 summit, Canada has announced a substantial aid package for Ukraine, comprising C$2 billion in military support and an additional C$2.3 billion in the form of loans. This commitment was disclosed by Prime Minister Mark Carney on a pivotal Monday session.

The announcement comes amid a backdrop of changing geopolitical interests, emphasized by the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the summit. Zelenskiy's presence underscored the international focus on Ukraine's challenging circumstances.

The summit also witnessed a notable occurrence as U.S. President Donald Trump departed early, signifying a shift in attention towards Middle Eastern issues. This left Canada to prominently position itself in supporting Ukraine on the global stage.