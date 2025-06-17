Stalin's Strategic Connect: DMK's Grassroots Approach for Upcoming Elections

In a bid to fortify election strategies, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has begun interacting with party functionaries from across the state. The initiative, part of the 'Udanpirappe Vaa' meetings, seeks to strengthen the party's grassroots connections ahead of the state Assembly elections.

The first meetings saw Stalin engaging with representatives from Chidambaram, Villupuram, and Usilampatti. Tuesday's session extended discussions to constituencies including Paramathi Velur, Kavundampalayam, and Paramakudi, emphasizing the need to communicate the state government's achievements effectively.

The comprehensive outreach will cover all 234 constituencies, with an aim to ready the DMK's electoral machinery and harness members' insights for a cohesive poll strategy.

