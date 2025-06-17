Zelenskiy Seeks G7 Support Amid Rising Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the G7 in Canada to back Ukraine against Russia. Canada's Prime Minister pledged financial and military support. Tensions rose as Trump's early departure from the summit coincided with Middle East conflicts. G7 leaders aimed for unity in pressure on Russia to negotiate peace.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the G7 countries in Canada to bolster support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. With U.S. President Donald Trump leaving the summit early, attention was drawn to the Middle East crisis.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged C$2 billion in military aid to Kyiv and stressed solidarity against Russian aggression. A Russian attack on Kyiv, claiming 12 lives, highlighted the conflict's urgency.
Carney intends to press the G7 for increased sanctions on Russia. Despite Trump's early exit, G7 members remained committed to discussions. The summit addressed broader geopolitical concerns, including tensions between Iran and Israel.
