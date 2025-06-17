The Strategic Depths: US and Israel's Bunker-Buster Dilemma
The US may consider supplying Israel with bunker-buster bombs to target Iran's Fordo nuclear facility. These bombs, capable of penetrating deep into mountains, could significantly damage the site. However, involvement carries risks, potentially affecting negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and altering regional power dynamics.
The United States faces a strategic conundrum in its decision to potentially supply Israel with bunker-buster bombs to target Iran's nuclear site, Fordo. This facility, deeply embedded within a mountain, presents a formidable challenge that could be significantly compromised through US-supplied ordinance.
The GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a 13,600-kilogram precision-guided bomb, is believed capable of reaching depths of 200 feet before detonation. This capability raises concerns over potential nuclear material dispersion, should an attack occur, impacting global diplomatic efforts around Iran's nuclear intentions.
Despite the severe implications, Israeli officials assert that addressing the perceived Iranian threat remains a priority. Meanwhile, ambiguity in official US commentary suggests a complex interplay of military strategy and diplomatic negotiation, with significant geopolitical ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
