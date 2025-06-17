Karnataka CM Condemns BJP's 'Political Vulture' Tactics Amid Stadium Stampede Controversy

In the wake of a tragic stampede at the IPL 2025 celebrations near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has fiercely criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly exploiting the tragedy for political gain. The Chief Minister's response came after opposition parties, including the BJP, demanded his resignation and that of other officials.

Siddaramaiah robustly defended his administration's response, pointing to decisive actions such as the suspension of senior police officers, including the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, and the transfer of the Chief of the State Intelligence Department. His political secretary was relieved of duty, and a one-member commission led by retired Justice John Michael Cunha was established to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The Chief Minister castigated the BJP for their continued protests, questioning their moral authority by referencing past tragedies under their governance in places like Manipur and Gujarat without similar accountability. Siddaramaiah emphasized his government's commitment to a comprehensive investigation and called on BJP leaders to act with integrity rather than engage in 'street theatrics.'

(With inputs from agencies.)