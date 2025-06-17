Guardians of Influence: The IRGC's Global Impact

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) finds itself at the heart of rising tensions between Iran and Israel, orchestrating Iran's defensive and retaliatory actions despite suffering losses among its senior leadership in recent Israeli strikes.

Initially formed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the IRGC is an elite military force that remains loyal to Iran's Supreme Leader, tasked with safeguarding the Islamic Republic's ruling system. It operates independently of Iran's regular armed forces, boasting its own army, navy, air force, and intelligence units.

In the realm of international operations, the IRGC's Quds Force plays a pivotal role by building networks like the Axis of Resistance and supporting groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas. The IRGC also has significant economic ventures in reconstruction and infrastructure, bolstering both its domestic and international influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)