Guardians of Influence: The IRGC's Global Impact

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), an elite force loyal to Iran's Supreme Leader, is crucial in the Iran-Israel conflict. Established in 1979, the IRGC protects Iran's clerical ruling system and extends influence via the Quds Force. Designated a terrorist group by the U.S., IRGC faces significant setbacks from Israeli offensives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) finds itself at the heart of rising tensions between Iran and Israel, orchestrating Iran's defensive and retaliatory actions despite suffering losses among its senior leadership in recent Israeli strikes.

Initially formed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the IRGC is an elite military force that remains loyal to Iran's Supreme Leader, tasked with safeguarding the Islamic Republic's ruling system. It operates independently of Iran's regular armed forces, boasting its own army, navy, air force, and intelligence units.

In the realm of international operations, the IRGC's Quds Force plays a pivotal role by building networks like the Axis of Resistance and supporting groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas. The IRGC also has significant economic ventures in reconstruction and infrastructure, bolstering both its domestic and international influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

