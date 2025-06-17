Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges G7 for Unity Amidst Tensions with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for the G7 to strengthen its support in the conflict with Russia. As Canada commits significant military aid, tensions rise with the U.S. and Russia. Trump leaves the summit early, amid ongoing concerns in the Middle East, affecting U.S.-led peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:17 IST
Zelenskiy Urges G7 for Unity Amidst Tensions with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy landed in Canada on Tuesday, seeking greater support from the Group of Seven for Ukraine's struggle against Russia. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new C$2 billion military aid package and additional sanctions against Russia.

The summit, however, highlighted disagreements among G7 members, with U.S. President Donald Trump leaving early due to conflicts in the Middle East, complicating efforts to maintain a united front on Ukraine. Despite Trump's departure, G7 leaders vowed to enhance pressure on Russia, urging a push for sustained peace talks.

The ongoing geopolitical tension underlines the G7's fractured stance, particularly with Trump's reluctance towards sanctions. Meanwhile, Canadian efforts to rally international support and reduce dependence on U.S. trade were noted during the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025