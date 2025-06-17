Zelenskiy Urges G7 for Unity Amidst Tensions with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy landed in Canada on Tuesday, seeking greater support from the Group of Seven for Ukraine's struggle against Russia. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new C$2 billion military aid package and additional sanctions against Russia.

The summit, however, highlighted disagreements among G7 members, with U.S. President Donald Trump leaving early due to conflicts in the Middle East, complicating efforts to maintain a united front on Ukraine. Despite Trump's departure, G7 leaders vowed to enhance pressure on Russia, urging a push for sustained peace talks.

The ongoing geopolitical tension underlines the G7's fractured stance, particularly with Trump's reluctance towards sanctions. Meanwhile, Canadian efforts to rally international support and reduce dependence on U.S. trade were noted during the summit.

